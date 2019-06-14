Girlfriend's lucky number leads woman to $100,000 lottery prize

Scratch off lottery tickets are sold at a newsstand in Manhattan. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman said a suggestion from a friend who spotted one of her lucky numbers led her to win a $100,000 lottery jackpot.

Katelyn Poplin of Kansas City told Missouri Lottery officials she usually only plays $1 or $2 scratch-off tickets, but she decided to splurge on a $5 Triple Bonus Crossword ticket when a friend spotted a lucky number.

"It was one of my girlfriend's favorite numbers on the ticket, so I thought, 'Okay. Why not?'" she said.

Poplin said she and her girlfriend did some shopping before returning to her vehicle and scratching off the $100,000 top prize.

"I made her look at it to make sure I wasn't crazy and that I'd done everything right," Poplin said. "She said, 'Yeah -- this is a winner!'"

Poplin said the winnings come at a fortuitous time -- her car was damaged in a collision just one week before she bought the ticket.

"I just thought it was a miracle," she said. "I'm still in disbelief."