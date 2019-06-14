Fox gets inside store, chews up merchandise

June 14 (UPI) -- A witness on a London road captured video of a mischievous fox that found its way into a store and chewed on the merchandise.

Rupert de Renzy-Martin captured video outside the Poundstretcher discount store in the Wood Green neighborhood showing the fox inside the shop, which had yet to open for the day.

The footage shows the fox chewing on boxes of merchandise in the store's display window.

"The shop was about to open so no doubt he got free very shortly after the video," de Renzy-Martin said.