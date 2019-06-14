Bulls escape Baltimore slaughterhouse, run loose through neighborhood

June 14 (UPI) -- A pair of bulls apparently escaped from a Baltimore slaughterhouse and ran loose through a neighborhood before being cornered by police.

The bulls, believed to have escaped from the George G. Ruppersberger & Sons slaughterhouse in West Baltimore, were spotted running loose through the neighborhood just after noon Thursday.

Police said the animals ended up on a gated lawn in the Penn Square apartment complex and were corralled into a truck.

It was unclear whether the bulls were returned to the slaughterhouse.

Two escaped bulls from the same slaughterhouse were previously captured at the same apartment complex in 2016.