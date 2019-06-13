Russian man replaces Bentley sedan's wheels with tank treads

June 13 (UPI) -- A Russian motor enthusiast unveiled his latest creation: a Bentley Continental GT sedan customized with tank treads instead of wheels.

Konstantin Zarutskiy said it took him about seven months to overcome the numerous technical challenges he faced in the creation of the vehicle, which he dubbed "Ultratank."

Zarutskiy said he has conducted several off-road tests with Ultratank and found it to handle similarly to a car with regular wheels.

He said he is in discussions with authorities in Saint Petersburg to have the vehicle dubbed street legal so he can drive it around his hometown. Zarutskiy said the tank treads are rubber instead of metal so it wouldn't cause damage to paved roads.