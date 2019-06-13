Reynolds Wrap announced it is seeking a "Chief Grilling Officer" to travel the country for two weeks sampling barbecue ribs and learning about different grilling techniques. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- The makers of Reynolds Wrap announced they are seeking someone willing to spend two weeks getting paid to travel the country eating barbecue.

The company said the "Chief Grilling Officer" will receive $10,000, plus pre-paid travel and lodging costs, to travel the country for two weeks in August while "tasting and savoring BBQ ribs from some of the top BBQ rib cities in the country."

The person will be responsible for sharing photos, techniques and grilling tips on the Reynolds Kitchen website.

The job posting said applications, composed of a photo of the candidate grilling with 100 words on why they are qualified for the position, are being accepted through Wednesday.