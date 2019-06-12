June 12 (UPI) -- The London Zoo said a bird of prey that escaped for the second time in 18 months was recaptured after two days on the loose.
Zoo officials confirmed Louie, a striated caracara native to the Falkland Islands, flew the coop during a public demonstration Sunday and headed for nearby Regent's Park.
Park visitors complained zoo officials trying to capture Louie were walking around the area with a dead rat on a stick to entice the bird.
Louie resisted the temptation of the rat and was captured in a nearby residential area Tuesday morning.
The same bird previously escaped the zoo in January 2018 and was on the loose for 10 days before being recaptured in Regent's Park.