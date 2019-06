June 11 (UPI) -- A Peruvian woman is aiming for a Guinness World Record title after her hair was measured at 5.8 feet long.

Noemi Elizabeth Romero Huaman, 24, dubbed the "Peruvian Rapunzel," said she has been growing out her hair since she was born, and her 5.8-foot locks now reach the ground due to her 5-foot height.

Romero is seeking a Guinness World Records title from an Argentina woman who grew her hair out to 4.99 feet long.

The woman said long hair runs in her family.