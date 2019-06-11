Small Keno win and lucky tip lead man to $50,000 lottery jackpot

June 11 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said $25.50 in Keno winnings and a lucky tip from a clerk led to his scoring a $50,000 lottery jackpot.
The 62-year-old Rockville man told Maryland Lottery officials he bought two Keno tickets at the Corner Market & Pharmacy in Rockville and discovered after running some errands that he had won $25.50.
The man said he was considering whether to take his winnings in cash or buy more tickets when the clerk suggested he buy a ticket for the June 4 Bonus Match 5 drawing.
The man bought a single quick pick ticket and ended up matching all of the numbers and winning a $50,000 top prize.
The winner said some of his prize money will go toward paying off his bills and some will be a gift for his newborn grandchild.