Small Keno win and lucky tip lead man to $50,000 lottery jackpot

June 11 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said $25.50 in Keno winnings and a lucky tip from a clerk led to his scoring a $50,000 lottery jackpot.

The 62-year-old Rockville man told Maryland Lottery officials he bought two Keno tickets at the Corner Market & Pharmacy in Rockville and discovered after running some errands that he had won $25.50.

The man said he was considering whether to take his winnings in cash or buy more tickets when the clerk suggested he buy a ticket for the June 4 Bonus Match 5 drawing.

The man bought a single quick pick ticket and ended up matching all of the numbers and winning a $50,000 top prize.

The winner said some of his prize money will go toward paying off his bills and some will be a gift for his newborn grandchild.