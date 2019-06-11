June 11 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio said a "vicious" escaped monkey was spotted running loose on a road before being recaptured by its owner.

The Braceville Police Department said it received several 911 calls Monday about a monkey running loose on Braceville Robinson Road.

The department shared video of the monkey running loose, climbing on a resident's car and making its way to the roof of a home.

The monkey, named Teeko, was recaptured by its owner, Anthony Thomas. Thomas said his pet escaped Sunday night.

Police released audio of a 911 call where a Marathon gas station worker referred to the animal as "vicious," but there were no reports of the primate causing any injuries.