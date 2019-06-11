June 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Louisiana said an alligator found loitering in the middle of a highway took a bite out of a deputy's patrol vehicle before making its escape.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of an alligator Monday in the middle of Highway 1 in the northern part of the parish.

The deputies attempted to contain the gator while waiting for wildlife removal experts, but the alligator fled the scene after taking a bite out of a deputy's patrol car.

The sheriff's office said the alligator was "the one that got away."