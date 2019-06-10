June 10 (UPI) -- A tourist's attempt to take a photo of her first lobster roll in Maine went awry when she captured the moment a seagull swooped down to grab her food.

Alicia Jessop, who lives in California, was visiting Maine when she attempted to take a photo of her lobster roll sandwich with a lighthouse as a scenic backdrop.

Jessop ended up capturing the moment a seagull grabbed the lobster roll in its beak while she was holding it in her hand.

"This is why we can't have nice things. I was trying to take a picture of the lobster roll I ordered in Maine and well, this happened," Jessop wrote in a Facebook post.