Pittsburgh police get third loose alligator call in under a month

June 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in Pittsburgh said an alligator found on a resident's porch was the third of the species to be found in the city in less than a month.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers responding to a report of a loose alligator in the Carrick neighborhood Saturday found the 2 1/2-foot-long gator on the front porch of a residence.

The alligator was captured in a box and Animal Care and Control transported the animal to Humane Animal Rescue.

Officials at Humane Animal Rescue said they had been in contact with the alligator's owner and discovered it had escaped when a tree fell on its enclosure.

Police said the gator discovery was not related to the 5-foot alligator captured in the Beechview neighborhood Thursday or the discovery of a small alligator in Southside Riverfront Park in late May.