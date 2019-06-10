June 10 (UPI) -- A prototype Honda lawnmower went from 0 mph to 100 mph in 6.29 seconds to break a Guinness World Record in Germany.

The Honda Mean Machine mower, driven by stunt driver Dekra Lausitzring, averaged 6.29 seconds in two runs on a track near Dresden.

The speed was measured by a VBOX on-board recording device that was set up and monitored by third-party company Timing Solutions Limited.

Honda said it also had to demonstrate to Guinness that the speedy mower could still cut grass with all of its modifications.

Guinness confirmed the acceleration earned the record for fastest acceleration 0-100 mph for a lawnmower (prototype).