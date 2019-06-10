Hippos wander into town to graze on rugby field

June 10 (UPI) -- A South African man captured video of a hippopotamus herd that wandered into town to graze on a rugby field.

Ben Kruger, who owns a business in the area, said he started recording video at the Letaba Rugby Club in Tzaneen, Limpopo, when he discovered the large shapes he spotted on the field were adult hippos walking with their calves.

The footage shows the hippos wandering around the field and eating grass.

Hippos are known to wander from their watery homes to dry land after dark in search of plants for grazing.