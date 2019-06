June 10 (UPI) -- Strong winds led to an unusual traffic hazard in Alabama when storm gusts uprooted an inflatable cow from a Chick-fil-A restaurant.

Savannah Wallace captured video amid strong winds showing the giant inflatable cow coming loose from where it was anchored at the Chick-fil-A store in Montgomery.

The video shows the cow collide with a cow and flip over the vehicle, continuing on to a nearby busy road.

"Flying cows do exist!!" Wallace wrote.