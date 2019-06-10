A North Carolina man's $25 lottery prize during a stop for gas inspired him to buy another scratch-off ticket, which earned him a $1 million jackpot. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said he won't have to worry about fuel money for a while after a gas stop led him to a $1 million lottery jackpot.

Tyler Wagoner of Salisbury told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he stopped for gas at the Circle K station in Rockwell and decided to buy a $5 scratch-off ticket that netted him a $25 win.

He said the prize helped him decide to splurge on a $1,000,000 Back Scratch ticket.

"I was leaving and this ticket caught my eye," Wagoner said. "It was in the #6 spot, which is my lucky number. I thought, 'Might as well.' I scratched it right there and saw I had won $1 million. I was just like, 'Wow, I can't believe it.'"

Wagoner said he called his dad, who wouldn't believe him without photographic evidence.

"We're always joking to each other about winning the lottery," he said. "When I called him up, he thought it was a joke. He made me send him a picture of me holding the ticket up to my face before he would believe me!"

Wagoner said he's going to use his prize money to take care of his father.

"This win means I can move my dad in with me," he said. "Before I was worrying about having enough gas to get places. Now, I'm set. I can start taking care of stuff."