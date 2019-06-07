Suspected burglar inside Texas home was confused deer

June 7 (UPI) -- Police in Texas surrounded a home where home invader reported by a resident turned out to be a confused deer.

The Lufkin Police Department said officers responded to a home about 6:11 a.m. Thursday when a woman called to report hearing a window shattering and strange footsteps inside her home.

Body camera footage shows the moment police entered the house and discovered the suspected burglar was actually a deer that had crashed through a window.

The deer was eventually coaxed to run out through the front door of the home.