A California credit union is asking members of the public for old documents to help with a paper shredding Guinness World Record. Photo by Hans/Pixabay.com

June 7 (UPI) -- A Southern California credit union is inviting members of the public to dispose of their old documents in a Guinness World Record paper shredding attempt.

San Diego County Credit Union said it is hosing a "Super Shred Event" June 15 at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, where it hopes to break its own record of 898,931 pounds of paper shredded in eight hours.

The record, as well as the record for most paper shredded in 24 hours, was previously set at the Super Shred Event in 2017.

"SDCCU encourages the entire community to fill their vehicles with personal documents that need to be shredded and come to the SDCCU Super Shred Event at SDCCU Stadium on June 15," SDCCU President and CEO Teresa Campbell said.

"We are pleased to be able to provide the community an opportunity to protect themselves by providing a free and convenient way to properly dispose of confidential data -- and we hope to once again put San Diego on the map with another Guinness World Records title," she said.