A Utah-based company is offering $1,000 for a person willing to trade in their smartphone for an old flip phone for one week. Photo by Tookapic/Pexels.com

June 7 (UPI) -- A Utah-based company is offering to pay someone $1,000 if they can complete a simple challenge: downgrading to a flip phone for a week.

Frontier Bundles, a Utah-based Internet service provider, said it is "looking for one brave soul to willingly give up their smartphone for a full seven days in favor of a flip phone."

The ideal candidates are "smartphone addicts, social media experts and tech geeks," the company said, and "bonus points go to applicants who have an active social presence or are willing to vlog their experience."

The company said the challenge will pay $1,000 if the person selected completes the challenge successfully. They will also receive a "survival kit" that includes a road map, a pocket phone book, a notepad with a pen and a pair of 1990s-era CDs to make the flip phone experience extra nostalgic.