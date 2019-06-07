June 7 (UPI) -- Police in Pittsburgh said they responded with animal control officers to a residential neighborhood where a 5-foot alligator was found wandering loose.

Investigators said a resident walking their dog about 10 p.m. Thursday called police to report spotting the alligator in the Beechview neighborhood.

Police and animal control officers were able to corner the alligator against the side of a garage and secure it using a pole and duct tape over the reptile's mouth.

Pittsburgh Police Cmdr. Mike Pilyih said no one was injured by the alligator, but the situation could have turned dangerous.

"It's dark out, you can't see what's in the bushes right next to you. If you would've had someone coming down the street, heard some bushes rustling, they would've looked, thought it was a little cat or a dog and been surprised," he told KDKA-TV. "An animal like that, I would think would not tend to be friendly with human beings."

The alligator's origins are under investigation. It was taken to the Humane Rescue League in Homewood.