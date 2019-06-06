Firefighters in New Jersey said they were summoned to a local business for an unusual rescue when a child ended up trapped inside a claw machine.

Gloucester Township Fire District 6 posted photos to Facebook showing firefighters dismantling the claw machine, which was filled with balls, to rescue the small child Wednesday.

Firefighters said the child was not injured and was reunited with their parents.

The department said firefighters had undergone specialized training just last month that included simulated rescues involving "unique predicaments."

