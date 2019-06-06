Firefighters break through wall to rescue kitten

June 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Italy broke through a wall to rescue a kitten that ended up trapped inside an apartment air vent.

A video shared by the Vigili del Fuoco shows the organization's firefighters carefully creating a hole in the wall of the apartment building in Grosetto.

The department said the kitten became trapped after crawling into an air vent and firefighters were able to locate it by following the sound of its meows.

The hole was eventually made large enough for the kitten to be pulled out safely.