June 6 (UPI) -- A Florida resident's home security camera recorded a thief struggling to steal a large package that he had difficulty fitting into his car.

The Ring doorbell camera footage shows the man pull his car up to the southwest Miami-Dade County house and take the large package off the porch.

The man struggles to fir the package into his back seat, even attempting to move the front seat to make more room.

The thief was interrupted when the homeowner came outside and caught him in the act. He drove off with his door still open.

Police said the package contained about $1,200 worth of patio furniture.