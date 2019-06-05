A pair of officers in Britain's Royal Air Force are attempting to set a Guinness World Record by playing 100 hours of snooker. Photo by 470906/Pixabay.com

June 5 (UPI) -- Two officers in Britain's Royal Air Force are attempting a Guinness World Record by playing 100 straight hours of snooker.

Sgt. Chris Bullen and Cpl. Joel Pickersgill began their record attempt at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Royal Air Forces Association's Gateway Club in Newark, England, and they are planning to play straight through until 2 p.m. Sunday.

"We'll be playing 100 hours because originally we wanted to be part of RAF100 in 2018, however I was posted to the Falklands so we had to put it off for a year," Pickersgill told the Newark Advertiser newspaper.

"All the money we raise will go to the RAF Association, the charity which supports the RAF family. The Association has kindly allowed us to attempt this snooker marathon upstairs at their Gateway Club, and is even providing volunteers to help adjudicate the match," he said.