June 5 (UPI) -- A patron at a restaurant in China shared video of the unusual refrigerator theme of the eatery's bathroom.

The customer at the eatery in Dalian City, Liaoning Province, shared a video showing the urinal in the men's room encased in a commercial refrigerator cabinet bearing the Pepsi logo.

The camera then pans around to show a toilet stall with large double-fridge doors instead of a standard bathroom stall door.

"I come to use the toilet. How can I? This is a fridge!" the man jokes in the footage.