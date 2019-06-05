Police in Louisiana said a resident called 911 to complain about Taco Bell running out of taco shells. Photo by dcwcreations/ Shutterstock.com

June 5 (UPI) -- Police in Louisiana are reminding residents to keep 911 calls limited to emergencies after someone called to report Taco Bell was out of taco shells.

The Slidell Police Department said someone called 911 to report the Taco Bell on Gause Boulevard in Slidell "ran out of both hard and soft taco shells."

"While this is truly a travesty, the police can't do anything about this," police said. "Hopefully, they are replenished in time for Taco Tuesday!"

Police described the incident as "another 'we can't make this stuff up' story." They did not say whether the caller was cited.