June 5 (UPI) -- A California man who built a roller coaster in his family's back yard is giving the ride away for free to anyone who can convince him they are the right person to be its new owner.

Engineer Bruce Sales said he built the roller coaster in his San Diego back yard so his kids -- and some brave adults -- could enjoy it, but his family is moving and can't take the coaster with them.

Sales, who designed and built the ride himself with some help from YouTube tutorials, said he would like to pass the roller coaster along to a "do-it-yourself parent."

"I did a lot of these sorts of things with my dad growing up and I've always had a fascination with roller coasters," Sales told KSWB-TV.

He said he is accepting applications via email at sales.bruce@gmail.com. Sales said anyone interested in being the new owner should explain why they would get the best use out of the ride.