Woman buys her first scratch-off lottery ticket, wins $100,000

June 4 (UPI) -- A Washington, D.C., woman who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket for the first time in Maryland ended up with a $100,000 jackpot.

The 39-year-old woman told Maryland Lottery officials she had tried scratch-off tickets she received as gifts before, but the $100,000 Crossword ticket she bought from Mead's Liquors in Oxon Hill was the first she had ever purchased for herself.

"To be honest, I didn't know what to buy or even how to play," the woman recalled. "My dad said to get the crossword game to enhance my spelling."

She scratched off the ticket and thought she might have a winner, but she wasn't sure. She asked her father to look at the ticket the next day before she called the Lottery Claims center to make sure she was reading it correctly.

"They were very helpful confirming the win for me," the woman said.

The ticket was a $100,000 top prize winner.

The winner said she plans to use her winnings to give back to the community.

"I've been taught that you don't keep your blessings," she said. "If you are blessed, it's your responsibility to bless others."