June 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas shared a photo snapped by a resident who looked outside their front door and spotted a large alligator on the porch.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo showing the gator lurking right outside the front door of a home in Cinco Ranch.

"We do have a leash law in Fort Bend so please don't let your pets roam unrestrained! Deputies helped this big boy find his way home after he wandered onto a porch in Cinco Ranch," the department tweeted.

The sheriff's office said it was the second time in less than a week that deputies had been called for an alligator lurking outside a home.