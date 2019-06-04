Playful seal tries to steal British diver's mask

June 4 (UPI) -- A diver off the British coast shared video of his encounter with a curious seal that appeared to be trying to steal his face mask.

Ben Burville said he was off the coast of Northumberland, England, when the gray seal took an interest in his face mask.

Burville said it isn't unusual for the seals he meets while diving to approach him.

"I'm really passionate about grey seals and have probably spent more time under water with gray seals than anyone in the world. I have dived with them all around the U.K.," he said. "They play with me on their terms and in doing so are simply redirecting some of their underwater play activity towards me as a diver."