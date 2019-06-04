Officials say Ohio village's pink water is safe to drink

June 4 (UPI) -- Officials in an Ohio village said pink water coming out of residents' taps is safe for drinking, but could be damaging to clothes.

Residents in Coal Grove reported the water coming out of their taps Monday morning was bright pink, leading village officials to initially warn locals not to drink the odd-colored liquid.

Officials later said the pink color came from a malfunction at the water treatment center that saw a large quantity of sodium permanganate end up in the water.

Stephen Burchett, the water treatment plant operator for Coal Grove, said the chemical is not dangerous if ingested, but it could dye clothes washed in affected water.

The village flushed the water at the treatment plant several times Monday and officials said the water will return to its usual transparent appearance once all of the pink water has been run out of the pipes.