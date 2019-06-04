June 4 (UPI) -- A Florida woman said she was cleaning her home when she came across a highly unusual mess -- an iguana inside her toilet bowl.

Melissa Reynolds said she opened the lid of the toilet at her Hollywood home and came face to face with the iguana.

"I screamed, 'Holy crap there's an iguana in the toilet,'" Reynolds told WSVN-TV.

Reynolds said she slammed the lid and called her mother, who dispatched her father to the scene.

"He's kind of like the professional iguana catcher. He's caught a lot of iguanas," Reynolds said.

Reynolds posted a video to Facebook showing her father capturing the reptile.

"Only in Florida," she wrote. "Make sure you guys check your toilets before you poop!!"