June 4 (UPI) -- A doctor in Vietnam captured video when a patient's ear pain turned out to be caused by a tiny spider living inside her ear.

Dr. Thuoc said a patient came into the clinic in Hai Duong complaining of pain inside her ear, and Thuoc used an endoscope to look inside for the cause.

Tuoc captured video of the surprising cause of the woman's pain -- a spider nesting inside her ear.

The doctor said he was able to use a small light to lure the arachnid out of the woman's ear canal.