June 3 (UPI) -- A Texas family said they were shocked to cut into a cake they bought from Walmart and discover it was made of polystyrene.

Nellie Flores said she and her sister, Marsy, ordered the cake for a graduation party, but employees told them later the order had been lost.

Flores said a Walmart manager told Marsy she could have one of the ready-made cakes on display. It wasn't until they cut it that they learned it was just frosting-covered polystyrene.

The family said they were given a $60 Walmart gift card as compensation and a voucher for a free cake.

"This was the result of a misunderstanding. We attempted to make things right with the customer by way of a gift card," the retailer told KTRK-TV.