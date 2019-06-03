Maryland woman's winning streak leads to $250,000 lottery jackpot

A Maryland woman who was on a lucky streak after winning $500 and $1,000 from a scratch-off lottery game bought two more tickets for the same game and won $50 and $250,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman whose lucky lottery streak earned her $500 and $1,000 prizes decided to try the same game again -- and scored a $250,000 jackpot.

The 71-year-old Frederick woman told Maryland Lottery officials she was riding a streak of minor wins of $1,000 and $500 from the $250,000 Rich scratch-off game.

The woman said she decided to buy two more tickets from the Exxon station on Jefferson Street in Frederick.

Both tickets turned out to be winners -- $50 and $250,000.

"I turned on every light in the house because of my cataracts," the winner said. "I wanted to make sure I was seeing correctly."

The winner said she is planning to save her winnings for retirement.