Egypt breaks record with 10,465-foot Iftar table

June 3 (UPI) -- Egypt broke a Guinness World Record when an Iftar banquet table was set up measuring 10,465 feet long and serving nearly 7,000 people.

A Guinness adjudicator was on hand to verify the banquet table set up in Cairo for Iftar, the traditional Muslim meal to break the Ramadan fast, was officially a new world record.

The record-keeping organization said the 10,465-foot table was confirmed longer than the previous record-holder, a 9,789-foot table set up in Ajman, United Arab Emirates, in 2018.

The table was set up at the country's new administrative capital, which is under construction.