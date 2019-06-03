June 3 (UPI) -- A Florida couple having a romantic picnic next to a lake had their amorous encounter ruined when an alligator dashed out of the water to steal their food.

Taylor Forte said she and her fiance, Trevor Walters, were having a picnic next to Lake Alice in Gainesville when the reptile appeared on the shore of the lake and quickly took over their blanket.

Forte captured video as the alligator made quick work of salami, cheese and other picnic foods.

The couple said the alligator eventually went back into the lake after finishing the feast.