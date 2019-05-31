Trending Stories

Man wins lotto jackpot using same numbers for a decade
Observer films swimmer being circled by shark in Florida
Retailer offering 'Jeado' blue jean swimming briefs for men
Police search for rare turtle stolen from Houston Zoo
Pigeon with wing impaled on spike rescued from Wales building

Photo Gallery

 
Israeli scientists brew 5,000-year-old beer

Latest News

New 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' announced for October
Police warn of escaped 15-foot python in West Virginia
'Glow' Season 3 to premiere Aug. 9 on Netflix
Packers coach Matt LaFleur tears Achilles playing Knockout at Lambeau
U.S. military: 1,300 civilians killed in Syria, Iraq since 2014
 
Back to Article
/