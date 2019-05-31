Police warn of escaped 15-foot python in West Virginia

Police in West Virginia said a 15-foot python is on the loose after escaping from a truck. File Photo by Susan Jewell/USFWS

May 31 (UPI) -- Police in West Virginia are warning the public to be on the lookout for a 15-foot, 4-inch python that escaped from a truck.

The Morgantown Police Department said the snake escaped from its enclosure inside a truck being driven by a man about 10:48 p.m. Thursday night and the animal fled the vehicle when the man opened the door to exit.

Police were called to the scene, but the snake fled up a tree and officers were unable to capture it.

Investigators said the snake was last seen in a large tree next to a Sheetz store.

Nearby residents are being asked to keep a close eye on pets and small children.