Irish students break back-patting world record

May 31 (UPI) -- More than 800 students at an Irish school gave each other pats on the back to break a Guinness World Record.

The Willow Park Parents' Association said 824 students from Willow Park, Blackrock College, and St. Andrew's College formed a chain on the front lawn of Blackrock College in the afternoon Thursday and exchanged pats on the back.

The association said they bested the record of 329 people patting each other on the back at England's Leicester Grammar Junior school in June 2018.

The attempt served as a fundraiser for charity Dogs for the Disabled.

Officials said they are submitting evidence from the attempt to Guinness World Records for official recognition.