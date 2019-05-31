Dolphins join surfing class at California beach

May 31 (UPI) -- A photographer at a California beach captured video of the moment a pod of friendly dolphins decided to join a group of surfers.

Robin Fenlon captured video Thursday when a group of dolphins approached surfers in the waves and spent some time mingling with the people as they sat on their boards.

Fenlon said the surfers were students on their last day of surfing classes.

"Some residents who have been here for years were like, 'We've never seen anything like this,'" Fenlon told KTLA-TV.