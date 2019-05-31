May 31 (UPI) -- A total 850 vertically-gifted people gathered in the Netherlands to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of all people.

The Klub van Lange Mensen said it counted 850 people Thursday who qualified under Guinness rules, which requires women to be at least 5 feet, 9 inches, and men to measure at least 6 feet, 2 inches.

Research conducted in 2016 indicates Dutch men are the tallest in the world, with an average height of about 6 feet, and Dutch women are second in the word, behind Latvia, with an average height of 5 feet, 5 inches.

Organizers said they were aiming to beat the previous record of 136 tall people, which was set in Australia in 2009.