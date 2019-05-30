Retailer offering 'Jeado' blue jean swimming briefs for men

An online retailer is selling a $39.99 bathing suit for men designed to look like a drastically cut off pair of blue jeans. Photo courtesy of Shinesty.com

May 30 (UPI) -- A retailer is turning heads online -- and hoping to turn heads on the beach -- with an unusual new garment: the "Jeado," blue jean swim briefs for men.

The swimsuit, available from online retailer Shinesy, is designed to resemble a drastically cut-down pair of jeans.

The website acknowledges the $39.99 garment might not be to everyone's aesthetic tastes.

"It is like eating a bag of chips in church. Everyone looks over at you with disgust, but deep down they want some, too," the product description reads.

The website also offers a faux-denim one-piece swimsuit for women that resembles a pair of overalls sans pant-legs.