May 30 (UPI) -- A man enjoying the view from his Florida vacation condo captured video of an oblivious swimmer being circled by a shark.

Stan Battles said he was on the 28th floor balcony of the vacation condo in Panama City Beach on Wednesday when he noticed a shark in the sea grass.

Battles recorded it as the shark began to circle a nearby swimmer.

The video shows someone eventually notices the shark and yells a warning, causing the swimmers, including the woman being circled, to head toward shore.

Battles said he showed his footage to the surprised swimmer. No injuries were reported.