Trending Stories

Bear opens car door with woman trapped inside
Truck spills fresh fish through slightly open rear door in Scotland
Alligator swimming in South Carolina pool breaks catcher's pole
Michigan girl's message in a bottle turns up 45 years later
Loose bison evades capture in Minnesota

Photo Gallery

 
Israeli scientists brew 5,000-year-old beer

Latest News

Kushner pushes economic talks in meeting with Netanyahu
U.S. measles cases hit 971, highest single-year total since 1994
Early humans may have crossed Central Asian deserts during wetter conditions
Oshkosh, Broshuis land $13.3M Army contract for new semitrailers
R. Kelly charged with 11 new counts of sexual assault
 
Back to Article
/