Man wins lotto jackpot using same numbers for a decade

A Maryland man won $50,000 after using the same number combination for the Cash 5 lottery game for nearly a decade. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

May 30 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who won a $50,000 from the state lottery's Cash 5 game said he has been playing the same numbers for nearly a decade.

The 62-year-old Bowie man told Maryland Lottery officials he was checking the numbers from the May 23 Cash 5 drawing when he spotted some familiar digits that earned him a $50,000 prize.

"I honestly could not believe it. As I was looking at the numbers I said, 'Wait a second, those look like my numbers!'" he said.

The winner, who scored a $1,000 Keno prize earlier this year, said he has been playing the same Cash 5 numbers for almost 10 years.

The man said he tries to never miss a Cash 5 drawing, because one time he failed to buy a ticket and his usual numbers came up as winners.

He said he plans to use his winnings to buy a new garage door and replace his washer and dryer.