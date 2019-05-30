May 30 (UPI) -- Police in Alberta said they are trying to find the owner of an apparent escaped llama that gave officers the slip and remains on the loose in the area.

Strathcona County Community Peace Officers tweeted a video of officers pursuing the llama Tuesday on Strathcona County back roads, but the officers were unable to capture the unusual animal.

Police said the llama was last seen still on the loose Wednesday morning.

Investigators are attempting to identify the llama's owner. They are asking anyone who knows where the animal came from to contact police.