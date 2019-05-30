May 30 (UPI) -- A Missouri zoo said it went into an "active code red situation" when an elephant managed to get out of its enclosure near closing time.

The Kansas City Zoo revealed about 3:40 p.m. in a tweet that the facility was "in an active code red situation with an elephant in an area it should not be."

The zoo's "code red" refers to a potentially dangerous animal escaping its enclosure, but the zoo's Twitter account said there was no danger to guests, who were preparing to leave by the facility's 4 p.m. closing time when the incident occurred.

Guests were herded away from the Africa exhibit, with zoo employees using golf carts and buses to help evacuate more quickly.

Zoo officials said the elephant apparently climbed a wall of its enclosure, but did not make its way to any public areas.

The elephant was returned to its exhibit and taken into a barn by 4:30 p.m. There were no reported injuries from its time outside the enclosure.