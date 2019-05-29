May 29 (UPI) -- A surprised traveler on a Scotland road captured video of a truck in the process of losing its load of fresh fish from the slightly-ajar rear door.

The video shows a truck stopped in Peterhead while the driver attempts to stop the flow of fish streaming out through the slightly-open door.

The filmer speculated the doors weren't properly shut and came open when the truck started to move.

The footage shows the driver eventually open the doors -- letting even more fish fall to the road -- before slamming it shut.

"Hopefully, he managed to close it back," the filmer wrote.