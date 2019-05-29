A German police department said a speeder evaded a $117 fine when a low-flying dove blocked their face from a speed camera. Photo courtesy of the Viersen Police

May 29 (UPI) -- A German police department said a driver was spared from a speeding fine when a dove swooped between the vehicle and a traffic camera.

The Viersen Police said the vehicle was clocked doing 34 mph in an 18 mph zone, but investigators were unable to issue a $117 fine because a dove flew between the car and the camera, concealing the driver's identity from the image.

The department joked the "Holy Ghost" must have intervened and sent the dove, a symbol of the Holy Ghost in Christianity, to protect the driver.

"We have understood the sign and leave the speeder in peace this time," police said.