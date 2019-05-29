May 29 (UPI) -- Police in Minnesota said they have been unable to capture an escaped bison that has been on the loose for four days.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a farmer tending to his cattle Sunday was the first to report the bison on the loose in southwest Rochester, and deputies attempted to round up the animal but had to back off when it became aggressive.

Sheriff's Capt. Scott Behrns said the department was able to identify the owner, who is working with the sheriff's office and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to come up with a plan for the animal's capture.

Behrns said the bison, estimated between 1,500 and 1,800 pounds, is difficult to get close to safely.

"They will charge if they feel threatened because they will protect themselves," he told Minnesota Public Radio News.