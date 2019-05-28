May 28 (UPI) -- Police in New York said thousands of bees were relocated from just outside an Urban Outfitters store in Manhattan on the same day that a massive swarm appeared on the side of a Queens building.

The New York Police Department's bee keepers were called to the urban outfitters store about 4:30 p.m. Monday to vacuum up about 8,000 bees that swarmed around a planter and posed a hazard to shoppers and pedestrians.

The department said the bees were removed on the same day that a swarm of about 20,000 bees was removed from the side of a building in the Sunnyside neighborhood in Queens.

"We're in the midst of swarm season, so please [be] on the lookout for swarms," the department tweeted.